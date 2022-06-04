Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 761 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 168.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 47,711.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 217,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,909,000 after buying an additional 216,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after buying an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1,160.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after buying an additional 41,444 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1,335.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,245,000.

RGI stock opened at $177.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $201.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.60.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

