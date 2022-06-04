Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 851 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 162.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,877,000 after buying an additional 902,241 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,714,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,307,000 after buying an additional 124,326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 395,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,607,000 after buying an additional 117,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,592,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $135.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.00. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

