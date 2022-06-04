Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Shares in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,303 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 587.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 92,192 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Gevo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,853,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.19.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GEVO shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

