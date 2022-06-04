Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 51,916 Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Accuray at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARAY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Accuray by 430.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 714,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 579,561 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Accuray during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accuray alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of ARAY opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.67 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Accuray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.