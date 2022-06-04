Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EME. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after buying an additional 166,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 56,418 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 314,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,289,000 after buying an additional 59,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $106.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.68. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

