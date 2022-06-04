Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 10,849 Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,684,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,557,000 after buying an additional 293,678 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,662,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,306,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,376,000. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNOG stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

