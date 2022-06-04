Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 7,812 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $41.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -926.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

