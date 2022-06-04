Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 84,428 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,428 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,679,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 527,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,062,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,170,000 after purchasing an additional 39,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.05.

Shares of RY stock opened at $104.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $119.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

