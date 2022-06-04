Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $241,000 Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PYCR opened at $24.95 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.19.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.
Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.