Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $243,000 Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,378 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000.

NTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

