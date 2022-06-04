Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $247,000 Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Safe Bulkers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $598.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

