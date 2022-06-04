Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $257,000 Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $2,739,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,390,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,465,000 after purchasing an additional 153,810 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 605.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 201,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 173,126 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,272 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 5,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $118,398.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 454,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,097,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,175 shares of company stock worth $965,569 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

NYSE NAPA opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.16. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.