Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $263,000 Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBNC. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 102.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 692,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 350,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,237,000 after buying an additional 90,290 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,523,000 after buying an additional 59,727 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,555.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,949.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,938 shares of company stock worth $186,306. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FBNC opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

