Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,457 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

