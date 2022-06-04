Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

