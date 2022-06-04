Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 0.98. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

