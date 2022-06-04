Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of DHI Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DHI Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHX opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $353.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.29. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHX. TheStreet cut DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

