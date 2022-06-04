Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,279,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 186,617 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $302.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of -0.10.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $80,136.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $994,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,497,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,316,657.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EWTX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

