Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDXG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,845,000 after purchasing an additional 181,074 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,275,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 105,089 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 420.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,800,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MiMedx Group news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 45,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $221,669.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rohit Kashyap sold 8,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $42,622.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,438 shares of company stock worth $457,696 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MDXG opened at $3.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The stock has a market cap of $440.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.92.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

