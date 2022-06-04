Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMIC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 98,132 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 242,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMIC opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 35.87, a quick ratio of 35.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $235.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.66. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $28.34.

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMIC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

In other news, Director Michael J. Pellini bought 26,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $88,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,289 shares in the company, valued at $327,653.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

