Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 125.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 267,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 92,316 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 69.1% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 148,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 60,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 589.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 121,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

SAH opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak acquired 127,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

