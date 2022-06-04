Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,764 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNIT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,771,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 324,779 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 94,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

