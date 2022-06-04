Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 30.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,299 shares in the company, valued at $26,967,127.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,746 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,124 in the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.31 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

