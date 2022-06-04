Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RL. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $105.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $86.55 and a one year high of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.40.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

