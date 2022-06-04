Raymond James Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $205.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.28.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.80 and a 200-day moving average of $219.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 412,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,724,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after buying an additional 75,513 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

