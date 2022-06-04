Rebecca Pearce Sells 1,608 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ADSK opened at $208.37 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.90 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.59 and its 200 day moving average is $231.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 530.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after buying an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Autodesk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,734,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.