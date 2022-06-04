Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “

RDW opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. Redwire has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redwire news, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,075,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Redwire by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 286,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redwire (Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Taiwan, and France. The company provides a variety of antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which includes solar arrays, composite booms, RF antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

