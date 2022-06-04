Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.33 Million Position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Digi International worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 67.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 131.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGII. Stephens began coverage on Digi International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of DGII opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Digi International Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $902.39 million, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

