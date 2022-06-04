Rhumbline Advisers Sells 218 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of National HealthCare worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National HealthCare by 3.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in National HealthCare by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National HealthCare by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in National HealthCare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $70.50 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $278.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

National HealthCare Profile (Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.