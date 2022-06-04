Rhumbline Advisers Sells 461 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Oasis Petroleum worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

OAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.14.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $165.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $167.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.64%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

