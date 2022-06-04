Rhumbline Advisers Sells 480 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIR. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.58. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 96.39%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $299,835.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,503,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,001,407.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,770 shares of company stock worth $783,376. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

