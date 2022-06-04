Rhumbline Advisers Sells 750 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 132.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh bought 19,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $489,252.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,827,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,518,744.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $62,569.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,453 shares of company stock valued at $658,984 over the last 90 days. 36.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of FDP opened at $24.92 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.