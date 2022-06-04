Robert W. Baird Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $45.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHWY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Chewy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.
About Chewy (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
