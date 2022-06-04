SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $30.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s current price.

S has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $23.91 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $155,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 475,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 98,576 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 24.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,529,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,989,000 after buying an additional 502,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

