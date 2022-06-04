SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $40.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

SentinelOne stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $63,943.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,682.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

