SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on S. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SentinelOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

S stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.70. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $155,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 475,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 98,576 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 24.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,529,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,989,000 after acquiring an additional 502,277 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.