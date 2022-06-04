Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Shares Gap Down to $5.78

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $5.66. Skillsoft shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 108 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKIL. Barclays started coverage on Skillsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skillsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $176.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Skillsoft by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skillsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Skillsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skillsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

