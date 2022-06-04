Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.71% of Sleep Number worth $12,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $3,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

SNBR stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.12. The firm has a market cap of $915.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

