S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $365.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.93.

S&P Global stock opened at $335.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $372.71 and a 200-day moving average of $409.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,877 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 472.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 80.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 230,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

