S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $414.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.93.

SPGI opened at $335.93 on Thursday. S&P Global has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,157 shares of company stock worth $2,911,877 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

