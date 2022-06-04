SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 300.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.24.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

