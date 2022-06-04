Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 115.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $105.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.34. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,102 shares of company stock worth $246,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.71.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

