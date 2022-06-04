SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Down to $19.61

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.61, but opened at $19.18. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 1,044 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.08.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.