SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,886 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SPSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
