Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Down to $33.30

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.30, but opened at $31.94. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $31.56, with a volume of 13,279 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBLK. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.30%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 334,233.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth $617,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 102.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

