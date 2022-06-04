Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.17% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.
Shares of STRY opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Starry Group has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26.
About Starry Group (Get Rating)
Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.
