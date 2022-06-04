Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

Get Starry Group alerts:

Shares of STRY opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Starry Group has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $11,725,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,507,000.

About Starry Group (Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.