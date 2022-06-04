State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $106.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a 12-month low of $65.41 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

