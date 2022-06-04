Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,826 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of Sterling Construction worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 22.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 127.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on STRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $32.14.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $410.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Construction (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.