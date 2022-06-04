Stifel Nicolaus Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $340.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.00.

Shares of MDB opened at $273.13 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,390,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

