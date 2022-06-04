Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $953.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.04.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

